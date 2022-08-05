Ahead of I-Day, Delhi govt to distribute 2.5 million national flags in Capital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to every Indian to hold a Tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14 as part of the mega celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will distribute 2.5 million national flags across the national capital.

“Every student in government schools will be given a Tricolour so they can hoist them at home and sing the national anthem holding the flag. I will also sing the national anthem with a Tricolour in my hand on August 14, the eve of Independence Day; there will be around 100 celebratory events across Delhi. When we hold the Tricolour and sing the national anthem, we all must pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. We have to realise and remember that India can’t become the number one nation of the world until every child gets excellent education, every citizen gets world-class healthcare, every household gets power and water supply, every youth gets employment and women get a safe atmosphere to live in. On the 75th Independence Day, we, 130 crore Indians, must come together and pledge to make India the number one country of the world,” Kejriwal said.

“Everyone is trying to celebrate Independence Day their own way, be it the state governments, the central government, our institutions or our public--everyone is trying their best. Several initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga and Har Haath Tiranga are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. We have planned a mega Tricolour distribution drive in Delhi to fulfil this purpose. I request everyone to take part in this initiative and then put up the Tricolour on their house with pride to fill the whole state with the feeling of deshbhakti,” Kejriwal added.