Ahead of I-Day, Delhi govt to distribute 2.5 million national flags in Capital
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to every Indian to hold a Tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14 as part of the mega celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will distribute 2.5 million national flags across the national capital.
“Every student in government schools will be given a Tricolour so they can hoist them at home and sing the national anthem holding the flag. I will also sing the national anthem with a Tricolour in my hand on August 14, the eve of Independence Day; there will be around 100 celebratory events across Delhi. When we hold the Tricolour and sing the national anthem, we all must pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation in the world. We have to realise and remember that India can’t become the number one nation of the world until every child gets excellent education, every citizen gets world-class healthcare, every household gets power and water supply, every youth gets employment and women get a safe atmosphere to live in. On the 75th Independence Day, we, 130 crore Indians, must come together and pledge to make India the number one country of the world,” Kejriwal said.
“Everyone is trying to celebrate Independence Day their own way, be it the state governments, the central government, our institutions or our public--everyone is trying their best. Several initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga and Har Haath Tiranga are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. We have planned a mega Tricolour distribution drive in Delhi to fulfil this purpose. I request everyone to take part in this initiative and then put up the Tricolour on their house with pride to fill the whole state with the feeling of deshbhakti,” Kejriwal added.
-
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
-
AAP govt does not share Cabinet notes timely, says LG; state lashes out
The office of the Delhi's lieutenant governor has accused the state government of not sharing the cabinet note ahead of the meeting of the council of ministers which, it claimed, is a violation of the transaction of business rules. According to officials in the LG office, the transaction of business rules mandate that cabinet proposals must be shared with the LG 48 hours in advance.
-
Delhi high court refuses to ban kite flying, says it’s ‘cultural and religious’
Disposing of a plea by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds have been killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic “manjha”.
-
Rain and waterlogging leave Gurugram battered; traffic snarls reported
According to the Gurugram traffic police, the vehicular movement on National Highway 48 (NH-48) remained slow for hours after three vehicles broke down at Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging. At least 100 more police personnel were deployed in several areas such as Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sikanderpur, Sheetla Mata Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Manesar, Signature Tower, and sectors 10 and 62 by the evening, following heavy traffic, said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics