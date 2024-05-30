Delhi heatwave: Atishi tells power companies to brace for 9,000MW power demand

With Delhi breaching all previous power demand highs in May, Delhi power minister Atishi on Thursday said the government has asked power companies to make adequate arrangements to meet a demand of 9,000 megawatts (MW). A mirage during ongoing heatwave in Delhi, which led to record power demand. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Atishi, during an inspection of water level at Wazirabad on Thursday morning, said, “We have been constantly monitoring the electricity supply in the city. The peak demand reached 8,300MW on Wednesday. We will call electricity companies and review the situation again. We have asked them to prepare to ensure that demand of 9,000MW is met because of the ongoing heatwave.”

The minister said the temperature in parts of Delhi crossed 52°C on Wednesday. “In the past 80 years, such temperatures have not been observed. It is an unusual situation. But the Delhi government is trying to ensure no problems are faced by the people of Delhi.”

Mungeshpur was initially reported to have recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9°C on Wednesday, but the meteorological department said it could have been erroneous.

A government spokesperson said: “This year, power consumption was expected to reach around 8,200 to 8,300 MW, but in the wake of the record-shattering heat waves, it is anticipated to surge even higher.”

The Capital recorded a peak power demand of 8,091 MW at 3.28pm on Thursday, according to the state load despatch centre, down from the highest-ever peak power demand of 8,302MW, recorded at 3.36pm on Wednesday. Thursday was the 13th day in a row Delhi’s peak power demand was over 7,000MW. In comparison, it only crossed 7,000MW only once in May 2023.

Discounting 2024, Delhi’s peak power demand record was 7,695MW, which was recorded on June 29, 2022. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,438MW.

A discom official, on condition of anonymity, said that the power distribution network will be able to withstand even higher demands but it was highly unlikely that the demand will cross 9,000MW.