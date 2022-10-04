Being forced to vacate, allege residents of Delhi’s Vasant Vihar colony

Water supply and other basic amenities, including the operation of lifts, have been discontinued at the Air India (AI) Colony in New Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, residents alleged and said this was being done to have them vacate the premises.

Residents of Mumbai’s Kalina AI Colony and the Vasant Vihar’s AI Colony were asked to vacate the residential premises in July following Tata Group’s takeover of the airline. The residents moved the court and the matter remains pending there.

The residential complexes have around 2000 residents. The Bombay high court in September granted relief to around 565 people residing in Kalina from dispossession till October 28.

In a letter to AI, the civil aviation ministry last year said the airline’s employees may continue to stay at the residential colonies post disinvestment for six months or till the properties are monetised; whichever is earlier. “Appropriate binding legal and other arrangements, including financial disincentives, should be formulated to enable prompt vacation of the properties by the employees.”

A resident of AI’s Vasant Vihar Colony said the water supply has been impacted and the lifts were not running either. “Security and other maintenance-related staff is also being withdrawn and it appears that indirect restrictions are being imposed on those still living here,” said a resident, who did not want to be named.

Police were called in as residents protested outside the colony late on Tuesday.

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said AI maintains the internal water supply, including a local reservoir and that they only provide the water supply in bulk. “After the Tata Group takeover, there has been some internal dispute, but DJB has no role in this and we have not disconnected the water supply,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

An Air India spokesperson refused to comment. “We would not like to make any comment on this as the matter is subjudice.”