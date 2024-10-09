CAQM directs Delhi bodies to streamline air pollution complaints

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other relevant authorities across the National Capital Region (NCR) to intensify efforts in addressing public complaints related to air quality, officials said. With Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorating during the winter months, starting in October, the initiative aims to curb rising pollution levels, which often pose serious public health risks, they added. To further enhance enforcement and monitoring, CAQM has been coordinating with state governments and agencies across NCR and adjoining areas. (HT Photo)

In its directive, CAQM pointed out the need for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and DPCC to streamline the complaint resolution process, especially those received via social media platforms. The CAQM has also requested that state pollution boards raise public awareness about this mechanism through various channels.

“The authority tagged for sending the complaint shall also be directed to upload compliance or reason for non-compliance on the same handle by tagging CAQM and CPCB,” the Commission stated in its press release on Tuesday.

By tagging both CAQM and CPCB in social media complaints, the Commission aims to monitor the response times and the effectiveness of the concerned authorities in addressing air quality issues, the statement mentioned. This initiative is seen as a step towards increasing accountability and transparency in tackling pollution problems in the region, it added.

To further enhance enforcement and monitoring, CAQM has been coordinating with state governments and agencies across NCR and adjoining areas, the commission added. CAQM, which acts as an overarching body, is tasked with managing air quality issues, identifying solutions, and working in coordination with other agencies to address rising pollution levels in the capital.