Car rams bench near DU college, 1 dead

One person died while another suffered grievous injuries after a speeding car rammed them near the main gate of Ramjas College under the Delhi University in Maurice Nagar area in north Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The car also broke a cement bench and an iron pole at the college gate, police officers aware of the matter said. The car also broke a cement bench and an iron pole at the college gate, police officers said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A security guard at the college gate said that it was fortunate that the accident took place on a Sunday, a day on which the place does not remain crowded, or else the death toll could have been way higher.

Police arrested the accused driver, identified as Virendra Mehta, 56, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Maurice Nagar police station at 1.16 pm.

“After reaching the spot, police found that the driver of a white Audi Q3 car lost control of the vehicle and hit two people, identified as Govind Sarkar, 45, and Ashok Das, 43, who were sitting on the bench after parking their e-rickshaws on the road. Both the injured people were sent to Hindu Rao Hospital. Doctors said that the condition of Das was stable. However, Sarkar was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

“Mehta’s blood samples have been sent for forensic examination to detect if he was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the accident. As per preliminary information, the accused is a lawyer by profession. A case is being registered under relevant sections of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the security guard at the college gate on condition of anonymity said, “It was a Sunday, otherwise the accident could have turned into a major tragedy as the place is always crowded with college students. The speed of the car went out of control of the driver and the vehicle kept moving forward after ramming both the victims and dragged them for over 10 metres. The car also broke an iron pole.”