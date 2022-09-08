Central Vista-themed features expected on key avenues
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to undertake a complete transformation of the eight stretches including Tilak Marg and KG Marg
Central Vista-themed features are expected on key avenues connecting C-hexagon and Kartavya Path, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate as part of revamped Central Vista on Thursday evening.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to undertake a complete transformation of eight stretches including Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, and Babar Road for the purpose.
The Central Vista will have pedestrian underpasses, walkways, toilet blocks, and street furniture. Lakha red granite sourced from Jalore in Rajasthan has been used for walkways and brown granite from Bengaluru for underpasses. Black granite has been used in amenities blocks and white sandstone sourced from Bharatpur for bollards.
NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said they will draw inspiration from the architectural features of Central Vista while undertaking changes along the roads. “While coming to visit or leaving Central Vista, people will not feel as if they have arrived in a different city. We will extend the same theme to all the connecting roads in the coming months so that they enhance the beauty of the central stretch,” Upadhyay said.
Kuljeet Chahal, a council member, said these stretches will have new sculptures and amenities inspired by the Central Vista.
An NDMC official said ₹7 crore has been allocated for the roads around Central Vista for the purpose under the first phase. “These roads will also have facilities such as happiness areas, sculptures at roundabouts, footpaths, railing, signage, and LED panels for information essentially turning them into smart roads. The colour schemes will be similar to Central Vista,” the official said. He added that eventually all stretches would be covered, especially the one connecting Mandi House to India Gate. The stretches will also be relaid and strengthened with a cold milling process, the official added.
The revamped Central Vista will have 974 street lights, and 1000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the historical character of the precinct. Around 16.5 kilometers of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Kartavya Path across the lawns and canals and the India Gate precinct.
The Central Public Works Department has added new amenities including eight blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains. “A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets have been added and seven vending plazas have been earmarked across the avenue,” a second official said.
Central Avenue will have 422 red sandstone benches and 162 red sandstone dustbins. A total of 1892 white sandstone bollards have been installed along with vending plazas to maintain aesthetic harmony.
-
2 shot dead over land dispute in Ferozepur
Two people died while two others sustained injuries after gun shots were fired during a violent scuffle over a piece of land in Ferozepur on Thursday. Two groups had clashed over 6 kanals of land in Fatehgarh Sabrah village. While two people – Balwinder Singh, 60, and Balraj Singh, 22, were killed, two others, including one Pargat Singh, were injured.
-
Rescued a month ago, critically ill Indian rock python undergoes plastic surgery
An Indian rock python rescued last month by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare underwent plastic surgery yesterday to help it heal from injuries and fractures in what could be a breakthrough moment in the treatment of critically endangered animals, reptiles and birds, officials have said. Also Read Stray carpet python snake gets removed from an Australian school window.
-
PAU forays into greener future with informative QR codes on trees
Soon, trees at the Punjab Agricultural University sport a QR code for instant information, including its age and benefits. The Green and Clean drive aims to sensitise the youth on the necessity of a compensator green cover and plantations especially in the context of urbanisation. Vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the development and sustenance of green cover should be in unison with each other and one should not be compromised for the other.
-
EOW raids Bishop PC Singh in Jabalpur, says found ₹1.65 crore cash, $18,000
Madhya Pradesh's economic offences wing (EOW) on Thursday said it has recovered Rs 1.65 crore and $ 18,000 (Rs 14.3 lakh) during searches conducted at the residence and office of Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese's bishop PC Singh in connection with a cheating case, police said. News agency PTI said PC Singh is currently in Germany. His wife and son were at home when EOW team reached the premises earlier on Thursday morning.
-
After top excise officials, ED raids properties of Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh
Two days after the enforcement directorate searched the residences top Punjab excise officials in connection to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, the central agency also searched the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra on Thursday. The ED team, accompanied by paramilitary security forces, carried out raids at a school and cattle-feed factory run by the MLA's family in Malerkotla. The Central Bureau of Investigation had also raided the premises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics