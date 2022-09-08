Central Vista: Vendors uncertain about future but hopeful of restarting business
Many vendors are uncertain about their future, especially those who used to sell ice-cream during the evening hours at newly christened Kartavya Path
Bhagwan Das (41) has been eagerly waiting for the Central Vista Avenue to reopen. It has been almost 20 months since Das was removed from the Mansingh Road where he has been selling snacks and cold drinks for the past two decades.
“Tomorrow, we will get some idea about where we can sit and restart our business. We have been told that the government has created new vending zones. But I hope I can do business from my old location,” said Das, who started vending at Ashoka Road after street vendors were removed from Central Vista Avenue for the redevelopment work.
Like Das, there are many vendors who are uncertain about their future, especially those who used to sell ice-cream during the evening hours at newly christened Kartavya Path.
According to a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official, when the stretch was handed over to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the redevelopment work in 2018, there were more than 200 vendors operating in the area.
Also Read:Central Vista-themed features expected on key avenues
Earlier, there used to be ice-cream carts parked on the Rajpath (Kartavya Path) during evening hours. But with the area opening for the public, no decision has been taken about vendors, especially those who used to sell ice-creams.
According to senior housing and urban affairs ministry officials, ice-cream vendors will not be allowed initially.
“No decision has been taken as of now. But initially, the ice-cream carts will not be allowed on Kartavya Path, but vendors can sell items in the vending zone. We have to look at the situation once the area is open to the public.”
Rakesh Kumar, an ice-candy seller, said he has been vending at India Gate for over two decades.
“At India Gate, we used to earn more than ₹500 or more daily. During weekends, the business used to be really good. Last few years have been tough due to Covid and when we came back to work, we were told that the area will be redeveloped. With Rajpath reopening now, we all are hoping that business will get back to normal,” said Kumar.
The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will reopen for the public but with some restrictions on vending, especially those selling food items.
In the redeveloped avenue, there are five vending zones developed on each side of Kartavya Path.
The vending zones are located between the front lawn and parking lot on both sides.
A senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said, “In each vending zone, there will be space for 40 vendors. But people can’t get big carts here. These have to be people with a small setup. In the front lawns between C-Hexagon and Mansingh Road, street vendors will not be allowed to sell food items. We will also discourage people from eating in the front lawns on Kartavya Path near India Gate. Eating food in the lawns at C-Hexagon near India Gate is anyway not allowed.”
A senior NDMC official said the process of surveying and allocation of space to street vendors will have to be started afresh.
“A town vending committee for New Delhi is already in place and the TVC will undertake this process. The panel will decide the timings as well as the space allocation. We may have to rotate the street vendors based on space availability,” the official said.
The NDMC official added that currently there are no official earmarked vending zones in the council area.
“Before the revamp work began, there used to be around 200-300 street vendors along this belt but the number of licensed vendors was only a miniscule fraction of this number,” the official added on condition of anonymity.
