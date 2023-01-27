Chief secy, top cop told to ensure noise levels stay in limits in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure that sound levels emitted by loudspeakers at fairs or festivals are monitored and used within the permissible levels or time.

The direction was passed on January 23 following a plea alleging that loudspeakers at fairs or religious festivals were not regulated as per the tribunal’s order.

The permissible decibel levels in Delhi during the day range from 55 decibels (dB) in residential areas, to 65dB in commercial areas and 75dB in industrial areas. At night, these levels are supposed to be below 45dB in residential areas, below 55dB in commercial and below 70dB in industrial areas, while the use of loudspeakers is prohibited after 10pm.

Responding to the plea, a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, in its order said, “According to the present application, there is no monitoring of noise level emitted by loud speakers during programmes such as Ram Leela and other fairs which, in violation of statutory norms, continue beyond 10pm.”

It said, “Having regard to the averments and also well-known fact that there is much to be desired in compliance of noise control norms, we direct the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Police Commissioner of Delhi to look into the matter and issue appropriate directions, consistent with the earlier orders of this Tribunal, to the concerned monitoring Committee.”