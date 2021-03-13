CM offers 1 crore to family of Covid warrior who died on duty

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the family of a Hindu Rao Hospital staff member who had died of Covid-19, and offered a compensation of ₹1 crore.

Rakesh Jain, 58, worked as lab technician and died in June last year.

“Rakesh contracted the infection when he was on Covid duty. He was shifted to Metro Hospital, but we could not save his life... till his last breath, he served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such front line workers who have relentlessly served the citizens of Delhi,” read a statement issued by Kejriwal’s office. The CM met Rakesh Jain’s wife and children. “His (Rakesh’s) elder son is looking for a job. The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son. I want to ensure the family of Rakesh Jain that the Delhi government will stand beside them in the future also, whenever they need any help.”

The same day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain chaired a ceremony organised to felicitate 80 Covid Warriors from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at the Delhi Vidhan Assembly. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Jain said the Delhi Government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, India’s largest Covid-19 treatment facility, had treated more than 10,000 patients. He also said that the ambulance response time was reduced and it was ensured that it reached the patients’ home within 15 minutes of the call.

“We have now declared Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital as a non-covid hospital because even in our dedicated Covid hospitals the number of Covid-19 patients is very less and the beds are ample. The hospital at Burari has 300 beds for Covid-19 patients that have only 10-12 patients, LNJP has 300 dedicated beds for covid-19 patients, whereas the number of patients is only 20. Similarly, at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, 500 beds have been dedicated to covid positive patients, however, the number of admissions is only 10-11,” he said.

