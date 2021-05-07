IND USA
Covid-19: 2 held in Delhi for black marketing of medical equipment
The accused were arrested on May 5.
delhi news

Covid-19: 2 held in Delhi for black marketing of medical equipment

ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 11:25 AM IST

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons from the Greater Kailash-1 area of the national capital for alleged black marketing of COVID-19 related medical equipment.

The accused were arrested on May 5.

The police also recovered 10 medical oxygen concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers.

The accused were identified as Saeed resident of Jamia Nagar and Muqueem resident of Shaheen Bagh, the police added.

Both the accused disclosed that they were selling essential life-saving equipment at higher rates than the market rate, the police claimed.

A case under Section 3/7 Essential Commodities Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

