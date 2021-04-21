Covid-19: Urge Centre to increase quota of oxygen in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia as Capital continues to see shortage

As Delhi continues to face a shortage of oxygen to treat the increasing number of patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urged the Centre on Monday to increase the quota of oxygen.

Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia said only the the Centre has the right to decide the quota of oxygen for each state. “There has been a sudden spike in the demand for oxygen in Delhi due to an exponential rise in the number of patients from Delhi as well as from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan among others,” he added.

Pointing out the severe need for more oxygen, the Delhi deputy chief minister requested the Centre to increase the 370 metric tonne (MT) quota to 700 MT.

"However, the Centre has not taken any steps in this regard. Since last year, the entire country has together fought against Covid-19. State governments, central government, societies, colonies cannot fight this on their own and everyone has to join hands and fight this together. The Centre has always supported us (Delhi) and I request them to keep up this spirit and increase the quota," Sisodia said.

He alleged the set quota of oxygen is unable to reach Delhi. Citing that several hospitals in Delhi might face a shortage of the gas in the evening, Sisodia referred to a report which stated some hospitals in Delhi faced scarcity of oxygen during the day because an official from Haryana government stopped the trucks which were coming from a plant in Faridabad to deliver the gas meant for Delhi and other states.

Today the Centre intervened and then the oxygen was released from the plant in Faridabad, the Delhi deputy CM said and highlighted another similar incident from Tuesday where a Central minister had to intervene to resolve the issue.







