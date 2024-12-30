DDA to offer 110 unsold flats in key Delhi areas, 25% discount on Narela flats

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said it will launch a special housing scheme for the next year within the week, under which it will offer 110 flats in Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Ashoka Pahadi and Jahangirpuri and a 25% discount on flats in Narela, Loknayakpuram and Siraspur to select groups. Officials said the decisions were taken at DDA’s monthly meeting chaired by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on the day. DDA flats at Bawana. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

DDA approved the launch of three housing schemes which include a 25% discount for building and construction workers, including beneficiaries of the PM-Vishwakarma scheme, in Narela and for other disadvantaged sections of society at Siraspur, Narela and Loknayak Puram. The other disadvantaged sections include auto-rickshaw drivers who hold a permit, cab drivers, women, persons from SC/ST categories, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and gallantry award recipients, officials said.

“Nobody till now has given serious thought to the housing needs of the poorest of the poor in the city. Construction workers who make homes for millions of others do not have a roof over their own head and are forced to live in tents and shanties. This decision of the authority will go on to prove a monumental turning point in the lives of such people,” Saxena said.

Under the special housing scheme 2025, DDA will offer seven high-income group (3BHK), 58 middle-income group (2BHK), and 45 low-income group (1BHK) flats. Officials said that the flats at Vasant Kunj will be offered through an e-auction and on a first-come-first-served basis at other locations. However, the exact number of flats available at each location was not revealed.

Special groups eligible for the 25% discount will include building and construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), including beneficiaries of the PM-Vishwakarma scheme. However, the discount will only be applicable till March 31, 2025, officials said.

“Approximately 700 EWS flats in Narela (Sector G2) will be offered on 25% discount under the scheme. DDA is collaborating with financial institutions for on-the-spot financing options. This initiative will benefit workers in industrial areas, such as Narela, Bawana and Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi and surrounding areas of NCR,” a DDA spokesperson said.

The third scheme will offer a 25% discount, again for a limited time, under the ongoing DDA Sasta Ghar housing scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 to select groups—25% of all flats in Narela, Siraspur (LIG), and Loknayakpuram (LIG) will be reserved for eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Besides, 10% of flats at Loknayakpuram (MIG) will also be offered at a discount.

DDA has been trying to clear unsold inventories in various pockets of Narela by offering flats to people at affordable prices.

On November 25, 2024, HT, in a report titled “Desolation in a ghost town in Delhi”, highlighted the problems faced by the few residents living in mass housing projects in Narela such as low occupancy, security concerns and poor connectivity, among others.

During the meeting, the LG also approved the change of land use for 4.63 hectares (46,300 sqm) at Shakurbasti from transport to residential for a group housing project. “The request was received from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) for the development of railway land parcels,” the DDA spokesperson said.

Additionally, the DDA also approved modifications to regulations for setting up fuel stations on private land in Delhi and changes in policy guidelines for the disposal of EWS units.