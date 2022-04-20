DDMA to huddle today as Delhi logs 632 Covid cases
The Capital on Tuesday added 632 cases of Covid-19 but there were no new deaths or hospitalisations, the state’s health bulletin showed, a day before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was scheduled to meet and review the city’s pandemic situation.
Tuesday’s fresh infections came on the back of 14,299 tests, of which 4.42% samples turned positive . This number, known as the test positivity rate, was 7.72% on Monday.
Experts have said the test positivity rate as a metric is less reliable now since most of the tests are targeted towards those with symptoms, who are more likely to have the virus. The city, however, is likely to bring back random testing and increase the number of swabs being taken this week.
Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said authorities are keeping a close watch on the case trajectory and are well prepared to handle a surge -- at present, they added, the situation is well under control since less than 1% of the city’s Covid-19 beds are occupied.
Senior officials said DDMA is, in its Wednesday meeting, likely to take a decision on reintroducing the city’s mask mandate, after Haryana and Uttar Pradesh issued orders asking NCR districts to make masking mandatory again, with Haryana announcing bringing back a fine for violators.
The authority is also likely to take a decision on the protocol for Covid-19 outbreaks in schools, which health experts have repeatedly warned should not be shut, arguing that closing institutions is an inefficient strategy to fend off outbreaks and would also only exacerbate learning gaps caused over the course of the pandemic.
Delhi government data shows hospitalisations in the city have remained stagnant, even as the cases have spiked. For instance, on Tuesday, 80 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, leaving 99.18% of the 9,737 Covid-19 beds in hospitals vacant. Covid Care Centres and Health Centres continued to remain vacant. Data showed that 1,274 patients were being treated at home.
Health experts said the government needs to be cautious in the coming days and stress on Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially in crowded indoor places “Personally, we are also seeing more people coming in with Covid symptoms now and this could be because of normal activity resuming in the city. We have to, however, stress on masking. This can be beneficial especially in protecting the vulnerable sections,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine) at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.
-
Need 400 personnel for ‘Jahangirpuri demolition drive’: MCD letter to cops
The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
-
Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP
Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the saffron party, saying that people voted for the BJP in the name of development, education, health care, employment, but alleged the party was more interested in “fuelling riots”.
-
LeT man among two designated as terrorists
The Centre on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. Gul, who belongs to the LeT terror group and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry. He has also been involved in terror funding, it said.
-
Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT
Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing relief to the Himalayan valley reeling under soaring temperatures. The day started with cloudy weather followed by mild rains in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar. MeT director Sonam Lotus said the wet weather conditions will continue for the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 80% less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials had said earlier this month.
-
Conspiracy or not? Police lens on glass bottles from scrap shops used as arms
Officials said that one of the shops belongs to Mohammed Ansar, the Jahangirpuri resident who has been accused of picking fights with people who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, according to the police’s version of the sequence of events in the FIR. He was later booked for rioting as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics