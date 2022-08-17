At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to multi-level car parking
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles that pick passengers from Terminal 3 can now do the same through levels 1 and 2 of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area.
The move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal, officials said. While passengers initially can either enter Lane 3 outside the terminal or opt for the MLCP area, DIAL says only pick-ups from the MLCP will be permitted in a few days. The new pick-up facility from MLCP was made operational from Wednesday.
“At present, private and some commercial vehicles wait in Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up arriving passengers. The decision to shift cars from here to the MLCP area has been taken to enhance passenger experience for arriving passengers at the forecourt area of T3. DIAL has put up adequate signage across the terminal building and approach roads about the new traffic movement initiative,” a DIAL spokesperson said.
Under the new traffic movement plan, DIAL has made the first 15 minutes of parking of all private vehicles at the MLCP free for pick-up and exit from the MLCP parking area. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.
“However, commercial vehicles will be charged as per the applicable parking rates in Lane 3. Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3 for hassle-free parking and wait. DIAL will deploy Raxa Guards, who will help direct these vehicles to reach the MLCP. Additionally, passengers can also get updates through Delhi airport’s social media handle,” the spokesperson added.
The MLCP has additional facilities for cars waiting for pick-up, such as F&B counters, ATMs, washrooms, a baby care room, a waiting lounge and mobile charging stations.
“The Delhi airport is continuously working towards providing a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. The MLCP provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking. Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and approach road to guide people,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the chief executive officer of DIAL, said.
