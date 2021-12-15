Delhi airport: Phase 1 of smart project to revamp parking stands finishes

New Delhi: The smart apron project at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 (T1), which proposes to revamp the existing 55 parking stands to accommodate a maximum of 82 aircraft, has completed phase one with 19 new stands made operational after statutory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Wednesday.

The apron of an airport is the area where an aircraft is parked for boarding passengers or loading goods.

While T-1 had 55 parking stands for aircrafts prior to the expansion work under Phase3A of the master plan, the new smart apron will revamp some of the existing structures to make space for 82 slots, including 22 ‘contact’ stands and eight Multiple Apron Ramp System (MARS), which can accommodate much larger aircraft. DIAL said the smart apron was being built in three phases, with 19 stands completed in the first phase.

The airport operator also said that once complete, the smart apron will considerably reduce air traffic congestion as the new design will improve air traffic flow.

“The new layout will facilitate improved air traffic flow and enhance airside safety. The creation of new contact stands will also lead to reduction in the number of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) required. This will ensure faster aircraft turnaround time and improve safety in the apron area, resulting in improved operational efficiency on the airside,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

Under Phase3A of Delhi airport’s expansion plan, T1’s capacity is being doubled from 20 million passengers per annum to 40 million passengers per annum, with both departures and arrivals being brought under one roof. The airport expansion also includes creation of a new runway and elevated cross taxiways for better movement of aircraft. The initial deadline to complete the T1 expansion is towards the end of 2022.

The airport operator estimates that with the new smart apron, there will be an estimated reduction in 70kg of CO2 emissions per flight and once the 22 ‘contact’ stands are made operational, a further reduction of 255kg of CO2 emissions per aircraft during the turnaround process for domestic airlines.

“The completion of the first phase of works for the expansion of T1’s new smart apron is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at the Delhi airport to make it future-ready. The new smart apron will not only facilitate improved passenger experience by improving operational efficiency and safety on the airside, but also contribute towards significantly reducing harmful CO2 emissions, underlining DIAL’s commitment to environment-friendly outcomes and initiatives,” said I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group.

After being shut for over 18 months due to the Covid-induced lockdown, airport operations resumed at T-1 from October 31 this year.