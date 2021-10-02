Delhi CM pulls up officers for ‘slow’ financial aid to families of Covid victims

During a review meeting on the status of financial assistance disbursal to families of Covid-19 victims on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal introduce a claimant who said he has been running from pillar to post to avail the monetary aid, as he came down on bureaucrats who during the review said the distribution process has been hassle-free.

The CM also issued directions to do away with regulatory compliances such as death certificates and surviving member certificates and to complete all disbursals by October 13, said a senior government officials present in the meeting.

The government has so far received around 25,000 applications under the one-time financial assistance scheme of ₹50,000 for each Covid-19 death, of whom 7,163 families have received the money, and of the total 6,700-odd applications received for the monthly ₹2,500 financial aid, so far 3,131 have started receiving the money.

Kejriwal on Friday told officers these numbers “are low”, said two officials who were in the meeting, which was also attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev.

Delhi has so far recorded 25,087 Covid-19 deaths.

“A high-level review meeting over the scheme was held on Friday at the Delhi Secretariat, where he [Kejriwal] directed the officers to disburse the amount to the families of Covid-19 victims at the earliest. The CM ordered that there will no longer be a need for death certificates and surviving member certificates from families. He said officials should instead verify applications from the MHA [Union ministry of home affairs] list or official records and immediately disburse money,” said the chief minister’s office in a statement.

It added, “The CM stressed upon the fact that the government’s duty is to console and support grieving families and not create problems for them...”