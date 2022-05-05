Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want the same. He said citizens would be asked if they would want to continue with the subsidy and the exercise in this regard would begin soon.

Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy. Stating that the Delhi cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, the AAP convener said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.” As part of the policy, Delhi youth would get help to run a business in the national capital with the financial assistance from the government.

The chief minister said the government will form a panel of chartered accountants and lawyers where entrepreneurs can seek help. Stating that the government will provide relief to entrepreneurs, Kejriwal said students of state-run institutes can take off for one-two yrs to focus on their business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON