Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1
- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want the same. He said citizens would be asked if they would want to continue with the subsidy and the exercise in this regard would begin soon.
Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy. Stating that the Delhi cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, the AAP convener said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.” As part of the policy, Delhi youth would get help to run a business in the national capital with the financial assistance from the government.
The chief minister said the government will form a panel of chartered accountants and lawyers where entrepreneurs can seek help. Stating that the government will provide relief to entrepreneurs, Kejriwal said students of state-run institutes can take off for one-two yrs to focus on their business.
-
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the upcoming assembly by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.
-
Delhi Police release sketch of man who 'molested' 2 girls inside MCD school
The Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man who barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The police said, “continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon”. The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday served notice to the police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students.
-
Taste of Life: Sakhubai could never forget litchi gifted by “James saheb”
The relationship between memory and history is an interesting one. Memory attaches itself to sites and visuals. History attaches itself to events. Together they help forge a narrative of the past. Sakhubai Jagtap then was eighty-one years old. Her husband was employed as a cook in an eatery which had shut down in the 1960s. Sakhubai had raised her five children while working at a private dispensary. Sakhubai remembered her father's employer as “James saheb”.
-
Jaynagar businessman allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals
A grocery shop owner Shravan Kapri (40) was allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals in sub divisional headquarter town of Jaynagar in Madhubani district on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased, a resident of Bramhan tola in ward no 12 of the town, was the secretary of Jaynagar Chamber of Commerce. The incident took place near Shahid Chowk at around 8.30-9 pm when the businessman was returning home after closing his shop in Jaynagar bazaar.
-
How the rising temperature is making your tomatoes costlier
Prices of tomatoes, among other crops have skyrocketed amid spiking temperatures and a short supply in the market. A kilo of tomatoes cost between ₹75 and ₹80 in retail, as the yield produced in neighbouring states like Maharashtra has dropped over the last few weeks, hitting the supply chain. Reports said the crop costs between Rs. 62 and Rs. 64 in Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets.
