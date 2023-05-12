Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2

A Delhi court on Friday extended till June 2 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi liquor excise scam. The high court on May 11 reserved the order in the plea related to CBI case while the plea in ED case remains pending. (PTI photot)

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia’s custody after he was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with the case and produced before the Rouse Avenue Court the next day where he was sent to five days of CBI custody.

The CBI custody was further extended for a period of two days on March 4.

He was then sent to Tihar Jail on March 6.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia’s bail application in the CBI case and on April 28 another plea was dismissed in connection to a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering in relation to the liquor policy.

Sisodia had challenged both the orders of the trial court before the Delhi high court.

The high court on May 11 reserved the order in the plea related to the CBI case while the plea in the ED case remains pending.