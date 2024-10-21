Delhi CRPF school blast: Locals recall foul smell, smoke clouds, and fear

The low-intensity explosion early on Sunday in northwest Delhi’s Rohini has left the locals, shopkeepers, and neighbours shocked and in fear. Recounting the incident, residents said that foul smell emanating from the building, thick clouds of smoke and a loud thud engulfed the area. Shops around the blast site were damaged in the explosion. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The impact of the blast -- outside the CRPF school -- could be seen on at least half a dozen neighbouring shops which had damaged windows, boards and banners. Cars that were parked in the market and near the school also suffered damages. Locals and commuters rushed inside buildings as they heard noises and sensed foul smell.

As an aftermath of the explosion, residents complained of security in the national capital and expressed fear as they believe that the incident could have been fatal.

Ajay Kumar, who lives near the school, said, “Initially, I thought it was a tyre bust but when I went to the school, I found chaos and police barricading the area. The air was filled with smoke. My eyes were watering. I got scared and rushed my daughter inside. We don’t know what happened. It’s hardly 50 metres from my house. I hope everyone will be safe.”

Another local said he was out for morning walk when he heard the noise. “At first, I thought it was an LPG cylinder blast. I went to the spot and saw it was outside a school. I immediately called the police and fire services. Many shops were left damaged. Luckily, only a few people were nearby and all of them rushed to safety,” he said.

Further, shops in the neighbourhood suffered damages. Sumit Sharma, a shop owner in the locality, said glass panes in his shop were damaged because of the blast.

“I received multiple calls in the morning about the blast and got scared. I was supposed to open the shop at 10am but rushed before. I saw the board had been damaged and some products inside fell on the ground. The window panes were completely shattered. My family forced me to come back. I am scared if it’s safe to go back. The police didn’t tell us anything. It was a strong intensity blast,” he said.

Rakesh Gupta, a resident who also has a shop in the area, said, “ We heard a loud noise and smoke and locked ourselves in. However, we then saw policemen coming from houses and running around the area. We are very confused. Was it a terrorist attack? Was it a prank or a firecracker? I hope the police are probing the matter seriously. Our lives could be in danger.”

Meanwhile, school staffers were also left shocked due to the incident. The administration told HT that the school will remain open on Monday after special security checks conducted by police, central agencies and dog squads.

Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools (ACUPS) said, “ This incident is deeply concerning for schools across Delhi as well as the country. It highlights the urgent need for schools to conduct thorough internal security audits and work closely with Delhi Police for support. It’s essential that school boundaries remain clear of unauthorised parking, tempo/truck, taxi and rickshaw stands, street vendors and other encroachments to ensure the safety of our students. These vulnerabilities pose serious risks, and there can be no compromise when it comes to student safety. We are committed to working with Delhi Police and other security agencies to protect our students and the wider community.”