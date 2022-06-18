Sisodia inspects Delhi's Kirti Nagar, meets traders for ‘markets revamp plan’

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inspected the Kirti Nagar Market -- one of Asia’s largest furniture markets and one of the five shopping hubs that the city government plans to redevelop. On June 13, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will revamp five iconic markets in the national capital -- Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kirti Nagar markets.

“The Kirti Nagar furniture market is popular across the world for its good quality products. We will work to give the market a modern look, and provide a better experience to both the buyers and traders. We will do a complete facelift of the market -- all the overhead power transmission systems will be underground; and a modern infrastructure will be set up to create a business-friendly ambience. The Delhi government is carrying out the redevelopment project in cooperation with the traders,” Sisodia said while interacting with the traders, adding that the Delhi government will provide some basic infrastructure and facilities that the market lacks.

“A plan to redevelop the Kirti Nagar Market is being prepared, keeping the suggestions of the traders in mind. Government teams are studying all the amenities required in the market to make it a better place,” said Sisodia.

The redevelopment agenda also focuses on rebranding the market at national and international levels, and educating youths engaged in various activities in the market through skill training programmes. The objective is to enhance “shopping” experience for the customers, and make these markets tourist destinations through comprehensive redevelopment of infrastructure such as roads, sewage, lighting, and parking among others.

An official privy to the matter said the Kirti Nagar Market and the four other markets to be redeveloped will be known as the “pride of Delhi”. The tourism department and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will facilitate works being done by all the departments and authorities concerned, as directed by the Delhi government, said the official, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, Sisodia inspected the Kamla Nagar Market, and said that the Delhi government will work on the shortcomings in the market in terms of hygiene and sanitation, public utilities, parking space and traffic congestion. He also said that the five markets have been selected for phase 1 of the “markets redevelopment” programme, an initiative that the Delhi government unveiled in its annual budget for 2022-23. It is also part of the larger plan of the state government to create 2 million jobs in the next five years. Other major markets in the national capital will be taken up for redevelopment in the next phase.