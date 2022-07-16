Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda".
In a statement, the cricketer-turned-politician said after forming the government in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his associates had claimed that with clean governance and administration, the electricity prices will reduce drastically.
"However, in the past eight years, the people of Delhi have just been at the receiving end of propaganda and hogwash. In reality, not a single person in Delhi gets electricity for free," he said.
No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
Under the free electricity scheme of the Delhi government, consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month get "zero" bills. Those consuming 201 to 400 units are given a 50-per cent (up to ₹800) subsidy.
Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at ₹10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
He further claimed that private electricity companies collect around ₹20,000 crore from Delhi every year, out of which ₹16,000 crore are directly paid by people against their power bills and the remaining amount of ₹4,000 crore that the city government gives as subsidy also comes from the taxes paid by them.
At a press briefing on Saturday, Kejriwal defended his schemes for free education, health services, transport facility for women in buses, electricity and water, saying they are not freebies but efforts towards laying the foundation to make India the number one country in the world. PTI VIT RC
-
U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting. Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
-
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust,, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state. British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
-
45 tonne lahan seized from Tarn Taran village, 1 arrested
An illicit liquor smuggling racket was busted from Mari Samra village, falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division, with the recovery of 45 tonne lahan on Saturday. The team nabbed one member of the module, identified as Jugraj Singh, while two others, Samsher Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baba, managed to escape. A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Bhikhiwind police station.
-
Unaided colleges’ teachers discuss audit, arrear claims with Punjab education minister
A delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers, Punjab and Chandigarh, on Friday met the state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh. Teachers raise issues in meeting with DEO The representative delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front met the district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, under the leadership of the organisation's district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu on Saturday.
-
Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones. Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases. Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday.
