Delhi HC praises authorities for steps to free up trees of concrete in the city

The Delhi high court on Monday praised the authorities’ efforts to deconcretise trees in various parts of the Capital, saying that the efforts need to continue.

“This is good work...You have definitely done a lot of good work. It is evident…See it is done continuously. Good work by everybody…I was wondering whether you would do it or not because the order was not uploaded,” justice Waziri said.

While hearing a plea by a resident of Vasant Vihar against the concretisation of trees, the court perused the photos of the work to deconcretise trees the South Delhi Municipal (SDMC) provided.

On Friday, the court had come down heavily on the authorities on the concretisation of trees and rampant construction in the national Capital. It said that these activities were changing neighbourhoods and making people feel like aliens in their own environment. It was the “worst kind of human rights abuse”, the judge had said.

The court noted that trees have also been deconcretised in Lajpat Nagar and said, “Kitne logon ki duayen lagi hogi aapko…[a lot of people would have blessed you].”

HT reported in December last year that of the total 4,993 trees on the streets of Vasant Vihar, 3,859 were heavily concretised. A tree census conducted by local residents showed over 450 trees had nails, tree guards, barbed wires etc. in or around them, 764 trees were lopped off and at least 793 trees were infested with termites. Based on HT’s report a complaint was filed with the Delhi forest department by environmental activists, and a petition was also filed at the Delhi high court. The report has also been quoted in the petition.

The court also cited the example of Singapore and said that it is called a “garden city” because there is continuous monitoring of green patches there.

“Do you know why Singapore is known as the garden city? In that city, the gardeners reach at 4am and continue their work till 7am. Then from 8am, another group comes and maintains the lawns and gardens, till the traffic increases. Then again at 11am-12pm when there is no traffic, the gardeners come back. It is monitored throughout the day. That’s how the city looks beautiful and attracts people,” the judge said.

Justice Waziri also cited the example of Mumbai’s Lower Parel area where pavements are being re-done to encourage more citizens to come out and walk.

During the proceedings, the judge also asked residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to help maintain trees and gardens around residential colonies.

“Encourage the citizens’ participation…They will be happy to help,” the court said.

A detailed order in the matter is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi high court.