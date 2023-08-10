HC issues notices to edu dept, Delhi Police over 3-year-old girl’s sexual assault

The Delhi high court has issued notices to the education department and the Delhi Police asking them to file their responses within two weeks over the action taken in the case of alleged sexual assault on a three-year-old girl last week in Hauz Khas. The court directed the protection of the identities of the girl and her parents. (Shutterstock)

“Let a status report be filed positively within two weeks from today in respect of action taken in the matter by the Delhi Police as well as by the Education Department, GNCTD [Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi],” a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Saurabh Banerjee said in its order on Tuesday taking note of a Times of India report.

The Times of India reported a cleaner allegedly sexually assaulted the three-year-old girl at a nursery school in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas. The accused, Arjun Kumar, 33, has been arrested under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offices Act.

The court, which directed the protection of the identities of the girl and her parents, will hear the matter next on September 1.