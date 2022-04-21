Delhi Police arrests Nigerian drug peddler with heroin worth ₹2.70 crore
Under the operation 'Varchasva', a 29-year old Nigerian national in Dwarka was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday and high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crore was recovered from his possession.
"We have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 270 grams of high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crores (2,70,00,000) in the international market," said Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka.
Under the operation 'Varchasva', in the last 72 hours, a number of proceedings have taken place against street crime, organised crime and against a few foreign nationals who are illegally residing in the country and also involved in drug dealings in Dwarka, informed DCP.
"Based on a secret tip, a team was prepared under the leadership of ACP Vijay Singh and SI Subhas, for the arrest of this foreigner," he added.
According to Chaudhary, the Delhi Police have seized drugs worth ₹150 crore (1,50,00,00,000) in the last seven months. The deportation and prosecution of the accused persons took place under the relevant sections of the law.
"Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) staff in PS Uttamnagar has also deported five African nationals on Tuesday," he said further.
The Delhi Police has started an initiative aimed at speedy investigations in the matters of drug dealings, to expose the entire chain of drug dealers including the suppliers, dealers, and buyers.
Police also conveyed that stricter actions will be taken against the landlords and property dealers who accommodate these foreign nationals, without prior verification.
