Delhi Police's dig at Pak cricketers in road safety tweet- ‘...Dekh ke chalo’
Earlier, the Delhi Police had tweeted: “Don't hit 'Allow Access' button in suspicious Apps like Virat Kohli hits balls” lauding the former captain of Indian cricket team for his batting skills.
The Delhi Police - known for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, traffic rules and phishing attacks via memes - is at it again. A road safety tweet by the Delhi Police, which is now trending on social media, takes a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals.
The tweet captures the hit and miss of players - Asif Ali and Shadab Khan - as they bump into each other to drop a sitter with the song ‘ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo’ playing in the background. Both the fielders were trying to take the catch and were focused on the ball. However, as they bumped into each other, no one could take the catch. Making things worse, the ball bounced off the fielders’ hands to the other side of the boundary, making it a 6! Shadab Khan dropped several catches in the Asia Cup finals against the winning Sri Lankan team. As a result of the dropped catches, Pakistan conceded a chunk of runs in the final five overs.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had tweeted: “Don't hit 'Allow Access' button in suspicious Apps like Virat Kohli hits balls” lauding the former captain of Indian cricket team for his batting skills.
The traffic police has used several innovative ways to spread awareness about road safety in the past. After the car accident of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, the Delhi Police department also kick started a campaign on Twitter to educate citizens about the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving or sitting in a car.
One of the posts shared by Delhi Police on Twitter said, "Stay fine! Always wear a seatbelt, whether you are in the front or back." Meanwhile, the text in the picture read "You will be fined," with a picture of a seatbelt overlapping the text.
-
Bengaluru : AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.
-
PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am.
-
Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation's attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
-
PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
The Panjab University Teachers' Association executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
-
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics