Delhi Police's dig at Pak cricketers in road safety tweet- ‘...Dekh ke chalo’

The Delhi Police - known for spreading awareness about cyber crimes, traffic rules and phishing attacks via memes - is at it again. A road safety tweet by the Delhi Police, which is now trending on social media, takes a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals.

The tweet captures the hit and miss of players - Asif Ali and Shadab Khan - as they bump into each other to drop a sitter with the song ‘ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo’ playing in the background. Both the fielders were trying to take the catch and were focused on the ball. However, as they bumped into each other, no one could take the catch. Making things worse, the ball bounced off the fielders’ hands to the other side of the boundary, making it a 6! Shadab Khan dropped several catches in the Asia Cup finals against the winning Sri Lankan team. As a result of the dropped catches, Pakistan conceded a chunk of runs in the final five overs.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had tweeted: “Don't hit 'Allow Access' button in suspicious Apps like Virat Kohli hits balls” lauding the former captain of Indian cricket team for his batting skills.

The traffic police has used several innovative ways to spread awareness about road safety in the past. After the car accident of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, the Delhi Police department also kick started a campaign on Twitter to educate citizens about the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving or sitting in a car.

One of the posts shared by Delhi Police on Twitter said, "Stay fine! Always wear a seatbelt, whether you are in the front or back." Meanwhile, the text in the picture read "You will be fined," with a picture of a seatbelt overlapping the text.

