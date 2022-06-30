Delhi Police hunt for man who smuggled abroad at least 500 stolen cellphones
The Delhi Police is on the lookout for a resident of Old Delhi, who is believed to be one of the biggest smugglers of stolen phones to countries outside India. Senior police officers identified the man by his first name, Kashim, and said he was a resident of Sadar Bazar. They learnt about the man after arresting three members of a “Thak Thak” gang that robs people after distracting them.
KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell), said the stolen phones were sent via courier mail to Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Gulf countries. Police said this module has sent abroad at least 500 stolen phones and the owner of the courier agency as well as Kashim are currently on the run.
Explaining the details of the case, Malhotra said on June 18, one of his officers received information that three Thak Thak gang members were coming to Loni in Ghaziabad, to sell stolen phones. The officer said the three are members of a Meerut-based gang.
Thak Thak gangs are street thieves who distract drivers by knocking on car windows or puncturing tyres. They escape with valuables kept inside the car when the driver steps out to inspect. The name “thak thak” denotes the sound of someone knocking on a car window.
“On receiving information that the gang was coming to Loni roundabout, our team reached the spot and laid a trap. Around 8pm, the three were arrested by our team. We recovered 19 cellphones, two countrymade pistols and six live cartridges from them,” Malhotra said.
Police identified the three men as Nasir(36), Aseem (22) and Anish (33). While Nasir and Aseem are from Meerut, Anish is a resident of Delhi’s Dayalpur.
“During investigation, it came to fore that the accused persons used to sell these stolen phones to Kashim who further sent these mobile phones to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia via Gujarat, Mumbai, Bihar as courier packages. The three men disclosed that they have sold about 500 phones to Kashim. He and the owner of the courier agency are yet to be arrested,” the DCP said.
Police said Kashim’s interrogation will help them identify the other cellphone thieves in Delhi. Snatching is one of the most common street crimes in Delhi and cellphones are the most commonly snatched item, said police adding that more than 100 cellphones are snatched every day across the national capital.
Police have in the past found that there is a huge market for stolen cellphones. They said such gangs have in recent years developed devices that help them tamper with the IMEI of a phone-- the unique 16 digit number given to each handset that helps police identify and locate a stolen device.
Video shows man harassing minor girl, police register case
Days after a video of a man abusing and threatening a minor girl over her religion went viral on social media, the special cell of Delhi Police has registered a case in the matter. Delhi Commission for Women said it had taken suo-motu cognizance of the viral video, after which the commission's chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police on June 26 seeking urgent action in the matter. The girl appears scared.
Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals
A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.
Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis
New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment. Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.
27% water samples taken this year fail safety tests
At least 27% of the drinking water samples collected by the health department from different sources across the city this year have failed the safety tests and were unfit for consumption with officials claiming that most of the failed samples were checked for contaminants, which majorly included faecal matter that causes a large number of water-borne diseases. Around 22.86% of the water samples collected this month till June 28 failed to pass the safety tests.
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
