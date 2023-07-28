Delhi receives light rainfall, Yamuna river still above danger mark. Top Updates

While Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday morning, the Yamuna river water level here continues to flow over the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the peak level at 205.59 metres at 10am at the Delhi Railway Bridge, according to the Central Water Commission. The IMD has forecast that the parts of the national capital. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall and parts of the national capital, including Jasola and Okhla, witnessed overcast skies.

The river breached the danger mark again on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital and upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, recorded water level at 196.55 metres at 9am on Friday after recording the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at 197.28 metres on Wednesday following the incessant rains in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

The IMD has forecast that the parts of the national capital are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the day. It has also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 29.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degree Celsius, a notch above normal, while registered 85% of relative humidity at around 8:30 am.

The national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day and moderate rain is likely in parts of the city. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the flow rate at Haryana's Hathnikund barrage oscillated between 28,000 and 41,000 cusecs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rise in the water level of these rivers has raised concerns about the flood-like situation in Delhi-NCR. Around 17 villages with over 3,100 people have been displaced and moved to shelter homes while nearly 1,600 hectares of land were submerged in the floodplains in Noida and Greater Noida.

On Tuesday, a huge yard filled with cars belonging to a private company got completely submerged in Hindon water in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida.

The national capital received its heaviest deluge for a July day in 21 years on the 8th of the month when 126.1mm of rain was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm, triggering chaos on the streets.

At 208.66m on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49m set in September 1978. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in more than four decades.