Delhi records warmest day of season at 44.4: What does 'red alert' mean?

Delhi on Sunday recorded the highest temperature of the season with Safdarjung recoding 44.4 degrees Celcius, four notches above the normal. Other parts of the city continued to witness the mercury rising with Najafgarh recording a high of 47.8 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur recorded 47.7 degrees, Aya Nagar recorded 46.4 degrees, Pusa recorded 46.5 degrees, Pitampura recorded 47 degrees, and Palam recorded 45.1 degrees. Mirage appears on the Kartvya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Sunday, (PTI)

Safdarjung was at 43.6 on Saturday and 42.5 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the coming few days as the heat wave situation is likely to persist. A red alert is indicative of an extreme heat wave continuing for more than two days. It also alerts against very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages.

The heatwave condition will continue until May 23 aggravated by hot winds coming from Thar.

In a seven-day forecast, the IMD has urged "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave. There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

"Avoid heat exposure and ”keep cool. Avoid dehydration," the IMD said.

The weather department has suggested drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches. Delhi's relative humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 15 per cent during the day.

(With PTI inputs)