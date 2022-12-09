Delhi state EC notifies election of new members, call on first meeting of house soon likely

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will write to the lietutenant governor on Saturday, asking him to fix the schedule for convening the first meeting of the new elected councillors, senior civic officials said on Friday.

The officials added that they have received the final notification from the state election commission about the election of 250 new members to the MCD House.

A senior MCD official, who is aware of the matter, said, “We are making preparations for sending the official request to the LG office for fixing the schedule (of the first House meeting). On the first day, the councillors will be administered oath, and elections of the Mayor, deputy mayor standing committee members will be held,” the official said.

Citing the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (1957) that governs the MCD, the official said that usually the newly elected House is convened in the new financial year in April. However, he added, that due to “the unusual circumstances” arising out of the unification of the three civic bodies and the subsequent delimitation of municipal wards, the elections were delayed till December this year.

A second official said that the annual tenures of the Mayor and other senior corporation functionaries starts from the date on which the House is convened, and not on the date on which the election of the new councillors is notified.

While a majority of the tasks related to the MCD elections are now over, and the notification of the election of new councillors has been issued, the model code of conduct will stay in force. A senior state election commission official said that the model code, which was imposed on November 4, 2022 with the announcement of MCD elections schedule, will continue till December 15, 2022.

Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and election of councillors rules mandate that every contesting candidate, within ten days from the date of result of elections of the returned candidate, has to lodge an account of his election expenses with returning officer.