Delhi to witness 12-hour water outage from tomorrow | List of affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an advisory announcing a water outage in certain areas on Friday for approximately 12 hours. This disruption, starting at 11 am, is due to repair works at Chandrawal Water Works, located within the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines. The water board shared an advisory with the list of areas to be affected, saying, “Inconvenience Caused Is Deeply Regretted.” (Pic used for representation)

“!! WATER ALERT!! Due to the repair of the leakage in the 500mm dia Rising Main emanating from Chandrawal Water Works inside premises of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines,” the Delhi Jal Board said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on 20.09.2024 from 11:00 AM onwards in the following areas,” read another tweet.

Here is the list of affected areas

The advisory said, “Due to repairing of leakage in 500mm dia Rising Main emanating from Chandrawal Water Works inside premises of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on 20.09.2024 from 11:00 AM onwards due to shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works.”

The areas affected will include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and nearby locations, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjacent areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, and NDMC regions, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and surrounding areas, parts of the Cantonment areas, and South Delhi.

Earlier this month, water supply to several areas in north and central Delhi was disrupted as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) worked on a major leak in its supply line near Kamla Market. The repair work, which affected supply from Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, began on Sunday and was initially expected to be completed within 12 hours. However, it faced delays due to engineering complications.