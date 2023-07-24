Watch: Delhi traffic cop suspended over fining Korean man 5,000 without receipt

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was suspended after he fined a South Korean man ₹5,000 for a traffic rule violation without providing a receipt. After the video made the headlines, the Delhi Traffic Police suspended and set up an inquiry into the matter.(YouTube)

In a widely circulated video, the constable named Mahesh Chand, can be seen taking ₹5,000 in cash from the South Korean man but did not give any receipt for the money. The entire incident was captured by the dashboard camera of the car. The video has been shared multiple times on social media platforms.

After the video made the headlines, the Delhi Traffic Police suspended and set up an inquiry into the matter. "Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption," it tweeted.

The South Korean citizen has 1.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

(With inputs from PTI)