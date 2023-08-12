Traffic diversions in north, central Delhi today for I-Day rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police will divert traffic from eight roads in north and central Delhi on Sunday in view of the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Paramilitary security personnel stand guard near Red Fort on Saturday ahead of the Independence Day celebration. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The restrictions will be enforced between 4am and 11am, a senior traffic police officer said.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, eight roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover, will be shut for general public between the stipulated hours on Sunday.

“The Old Iron bridge and the Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will also be closed,” the advisory said.

The movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be restricted from August 12 midnight to 11am on August 13, and inter-state buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

The advisory also said that routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. “Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that on August 15, Metro train services on all lines will start from 5am from all terminal stations and will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6am.

Officials said that this is being done to facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony. However, DMRC added that no parking will be available at Metro stations from 6am on Monday (August 14) till 2pm on Tuesday (August 15). “However, train services will continue to run as per normal schedule,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Officials said stringent checking will be done at stations in view of arrangements for Independence Day.

