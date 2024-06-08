Delhi water crisis: AAP minister warns of chaos, alleges Haryana blocking supply

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Saturday warned of potential chaos in Delhi, alleging that the neighbouring state Haryana was withholding capital's rightful share of water. Atishi noted that while the Supreme Court is actively working to address Delhi's water crisis, Haryana's actions are exacerbating the problem. People queue up for water from tanker amid crisis in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

"On one hand, the Supreme Court is trying to solve the water crisis in Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh is ready to give more water to Delhi. On the other hand, Haryana is blocking Delhi's share of water," Atishi told reporters.

Atishi explained that under an agreement among Haryana, Delhi, and the Upper Yamuna region, Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water daily through the Munak Canal.

"Two sub-canals of the Munak Canal supply this water, and it's measured by a flow meter. Historically, about 980 to 1,000 cusecs reach Delhi. However, since June 1, this flow has significantly decreased. On June 7, only 840 cusecs were delivered," she said.

The minister said this reduction is already affecting Delhi's water treatment plants, including those at Bawana, Nangloi, Haiderpur, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla. “Water goes to 7 plants of Delhi through this canal. If water does not reach here, then there will be chaos in the entire Delhi,” Atishi warned.

"We are at the entry point of water in Delhi, and the flow meter shows a significant drop in water yesterday. The Haryana government must explain where the water is going if they are releasing the full amount. It is impossible for 100-150 cusecs to simply disappear. This indicates that Haryana is intentionally releasing less water, causing distress to Delhi's residents and defying the Supreme Court's directive," she added.