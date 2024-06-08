 Delhi water crisis: AAP minister warns of chaos, alleges Haryana blocking supply | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister warns of chaos, alleges Haryana blocking supply

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2024 02:34 PM IST

AAP minister Atishi raised alarms about the water crisis in Delhi, accusing the neighbouring state of Haryana of withholding the capital's rightful share.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Saturday warned of potential chaos in Delhi, alleging that the neighbouring state Haryana was withholding capital's rightful share of water. Atishi noted that while the Supreme Court is actively working to address Delhi's water crisis, Haryana's actions are exacerbating the problem.

People queue up for water from tanker amid crisis in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
People queue up for water from tanker amid crisis in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

"On one hand, the Supreme Court is trying to solve the water crisis in Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh is ready to give more water to Delhi. On the other hand, Haryana is blocking Delhi's share of water," Atishi told reporters.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Atishi explained that under an agreement among Haryana, Delhi, and the Upper Yamuna region, Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water daily through the Munak Canal.

"Two sub-canals of the Munak Canal supply this water, and it's measured by a flow meter. Historically, about 980 to 1,000 cusecs reach Delhi. However, since June 1, this flow has significantly decreased. On June 7, only 840 cusecs were delivered," she said.

The minister said this reduction is already affecting Delhi's water treatment plants, including those at Bawana, Nangloi, Haiderpur, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla. “Water goes to 7 plants of Delhi through this canal. If water does not reach here, then there will be chaos in the entire Delhi,” Atishi warned.

"We are at the entry point of water in Delhi, and the flow meter shows a significant drop in water yesterday. The Haryana government must explain where the water is going if they are releasing the full amount. It is impossible for 100-150 cusecs to simply disappear. This indicates that Haryana is intentionally releasing less water, causing distress to Delhi's residents and defying the Supreme Court's directive," she added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi water crisis: AAP minister warns of chaos, alleges Haryana blocking supply
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On