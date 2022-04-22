Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids, CCTV footage found
A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her kids on Thursday in the Sagar Pur area of South West Delhi while the accused managed to flee, said police.
The police official said, "We received a PCR call at around 2.00 pm at Sagar Pur police station that a woman was stabbed. We reached the spot immediately. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead."
The police further said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was headed home with her kids. At around 2.10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape. Meanwhile upon investigation it was found that the victim and the accused were neighbours before she moved to her current residence.
However, the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.
A case of murder has been registered. The police are trying to identify and locate the accused.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
Hindu temple-like structure found under mosque in Mangaluru
A Hindu temple-like architectural design has been discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The structure was uncovered in the Malali Market Mosque premises under the Ganjimath gram panchayat limits, reports said. The discovery came to the fore at around mid-day on Thursday, April 21, during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.
Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa
Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals. They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez. Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol. Further probe into the matter is underway.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, the curfew will continue till April 23, the police said. The commissioner further informed that a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.
Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress president
Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Bharat Bhushan Ashu also assumed charge as working president along with Sidhu. The 44-year-old former minister succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the venue for the new chief's installation ceremony. Sidhu did not come on the dais. “There should be no personal branding and everyone needs to work for the party,” Ashu added.
Delhi chief secretary takes charge, asks HoDs to set goals, timelines
New Delhi: Naresh Kumar, who took over as the Delhi chief secretary on Thursday, has asked heads of the departments (HoDs) to submit goals and timelines before April 25 for him to monitor them. “All the officers are requested to strictly adhere to the timelines and goals.” The departments have to submit separate details for each category. Officials have also been asked to submit annual work plans with timelines for their annual performance appraisal.
