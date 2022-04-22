Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids, CCTV footage found

A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her kids on Thursday in the Sagar Pur area of South West Delhi while the accused managed to flee, said police.

The police official said, "We received a PCR call at around 2.00 pm at Sagar Pur police station that a woman was stabbed. We reached the spot immediately. The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead."

The police further said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was headed home with her kids. At around 2.10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape. Meanwhile upon investigation it was found that the victim and the accused were neighbours before she moved to her current residence.

However, the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

A case of murder has been registered. The police are trying to identify and locate the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway.