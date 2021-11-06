Delhi: NCR transport body fined 50,000 for dust at RRTS site in Anand Vihar

The Shahdara south division of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹50,000 against the Anand Vihar project of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not having sufficient measures to control dust emissions at the site.

The officials said the penalised project is the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) by the NCRTC near the Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal (ISBT). They said the site had insufficient machinery and manpower to undertake dust mitigation measures, which was causing pollution.

Neeraj Kumar, junior engineer, Shahdara south division, EDMC, who issued the fine under Section 491 of the DCC Act, said the NCRTC has been directed to pay compensation of ₹50,000 for polluting the environment. “The fine is to be paid by banked cheque or demand draft, drawn in favour of commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, within five days at the zonal office building. Since the offending construction was found in a plot area of more than 500 square metres, the environmental compensation was kept at ₹50,000,” he said.

All the prescribed guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to mitigate pollution are being religiously followed at all RRTS construction sites, including Anand Vihar, the NCRTC said in a statement.

“Anti-smog guns are operational round the clock to curb the dust, apart from regular sprinkling of water to settle the dust. Excavated soil and construction material are duly kept covered. C&D waste is being disposed of as per prescribed norms. Mechanized cleaning of roads through brooming machines is being done on a regular basis. High-pressure tyre washing facilities are also in operation to remove mud and dust from heavy truck tyres. The site is duly barricaded (2 to 4 mt height) near the smog tower at Anand Vihar to isolate it, the NCRTC further said..

“A dedicated team of environment and safety experts is duly monitoring these steps round the clock to ensure their effectiveness,” it added.

Delhi’s air has been in the severe category of the air quality index since Diwali ( November 4), owing to a sharp increase in stubble burning in neighbouring and large-scale violations of the firecracker ban in Delhi on Diwali. The Delhi government on Saturday dispatched over 100 water tankers to sprinkle water on the roads to mitigate dust.