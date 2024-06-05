 Delhi-Toronto flight stopped on runway after bomb mail | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi-Toronto flight stopped on runway after bomb mail

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The Delhi Police said the threat was found to be a hoax later and legal action is being taken in the case

Panic gripped a Delhi-Toronto flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after the airport authorities received a bomb threat on Tuesday night, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Officials said 300 passengers and 16 crew members on board the Air Canada flight were evacuated minutes after the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) informed them about the email saying a bomb was planted in the plane.

Airport officials said all passengers were asked to evacuate the aircraft after the call. Taxis and buses were called to ferry them to the terminal building and the plane was sent to an isolated space for checking. (Representational image)
Airport officials said all passengers were asked to evacuate the aircraft after the call. Taxis and buses were called to ferry them to the terminal building and the plane was sent to an isolated space for checking. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police said the threat was found to be a hoax later and legal action is being taken in the case. Airport officials said the mail was received at 11pm when the Air Canada flight was on the runway. The mail mentioned the flight number and threatened a bomb explosion.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said the email was received at the DIAL office. “The flight was to depart for Toronto at 10.50pm. We stopped it and a thorough inspection was conducted following standard security protocol. But nothing suspicious was found,” said Rangnani.

Airport officials said all passengers were asked to evacuate the aircraft after the call. Taxis and buses were called to ferry them to the terminal building and the plane was sent to an isolated space for checking. The Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force and the bomb disposal squad were called in and nothing suspicious was found.

“The flight with 301 passengers and 16 crew members was evacuated as the mail came in. The plane was about to take off but was stopped. The flight was later cancelled,” said an airport official.

This is the fourth such incident in nearly a month. Senior police officers said such hoax incidents might lead to a “slower” response from bomb disposal squads as the teams have been reacting to hoax calls at hospitals, schools, colleges, airports and offices for a month. Police said they have asked senior authorities to take action on the hoax calls and emails and catch the offenders.

In the last three weeks, at least three other bomb threats were received at the IGI airport, all of which were later declared a hoax. On May 12, the IGI airport and eight hospitals in Delhi received emails warning of bombs on the premises.

Days later, a hoax threat was received, saying there was a bomb on an Air India set to depart for Vadodara on May 16. In that case, a crew member found the word “bomb” written on a tissue paper left inside the lavatory. On May 28, passengers on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight had to be evacuated minutes before take-off at the airport after a note was found in the flight’s lavatory with the words “bomb at 5:30” written on it. This, too, was declared a hoax later.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi-Toronto flight stopped on runway after bomb mail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On