Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Deputy CM Sisodia named nodal minister for Covid-19 management in city

Soon after the appointment, Sisodia listed 10 IAS officers as nodal officials in charge of different government hospitals for Covid-19 management.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:00 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed nodal minister for Covid-19 management and interministerial coordination, said an order issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a copy of which HT has seen.

It said, “Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister shall function as nodal minister for Covid-19 management and shall be responsible for interministerial coordination till further orders.”

A senior official in the CM’s office said such delegation of duties was necessary because the CM is personally monitoring the health care management system round-the-clock following the surge in cases in Delhi.

Soon after the appointment, Sisodia listed 10 IAS officers as nodal officials in charge of different government hospitals for Covid-19 management.

“To ensure better patient management and quick decision-making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi government’s Covid-19 hospitals,” Sisodia said.

“The officers will exercise general superintendence, issue directions and control over the functioning of the hospitals, and MS/MD/Director of the hospital will obtain concurrence of all decisions relating to Covid-19 management from the nodal officer,” read the order.

Topics
manish sisodia
