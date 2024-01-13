DMRC records its highest ridership in 6 years. Over 67 lakh people used the metro on Jan 1

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recorded its highest ridership in the past six years on January 1, 2024, carrying over 67 lakh passengers. On the first day of the year, long queues were seen outside numerous metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat. People are seen moving in and out of a Delhi metro train.(HT File)

According to data from the DMRC, 67.47 lakh commuters availed the metro services on New Year's Day. Likewise, 4.846 million individuals utilised the metro services on December 31 last year.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

49.16 lakh people used the metro on January 1 last year, whereas 23.66 lakh people used the metro services on New Year's Day in 2022, 55.26 lakh people used it in 2020 and 50.16 lakh in 2019.

However, DMRC recorded its lowest ridership on January 1, 2021. 18.07 lakh people used the Delhi metro services on New Year's Day that year.

READ | Delhi Metro celebrates 21 years of operations since inauguration in 2002

The DMRC recently integrated its ticketing service with the 'One Delhi' mobile application which aided commuters in undertaking hassle-free journeys. The ‘One Delhi’ application serves as a platform for streamlined travel arrangements, including the generation of QR tickets for DTC buses.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal earlier said that the ‘One Delhi’ app with around three lakh active users sold an average number of 1.5 lakh tickets per day. The integration of issuing QR tickets for the metro and DTC buses through the app will add one more channel for issuing metro tickets and will facilitate the commuters to use one single app for booking Delhi metro and bus tickets, he said.

Presently the DMRC sells digital QR tickets through multiple channels like DMRC Saarthi (Momentum 2.0) app, WhatsApp, Paytm and DMRC Travel app besides Phonepe and Ridlr (for airport express line).

(With inputs from PTI)