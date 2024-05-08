Easterlies bring max down to 38.2°C, AQI improves to ‘poor’

Moist easterly winds swept through Delhi on Wednesday and pushed the maximum temperature down several degrees, bringing the city some relief, even if temporary, from the searing daytime heat. IMD said easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to continue over the next two days and the maximum is expected to hover around 39-40°C on Thursday and Friday, with chances of light rain in parts of Delhi over the weekend. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The maximum dipped from the season’s high of 42°C on Tuesday to 38.2°C on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The winds also improved the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading to 225 (poor) at 4pm. It was 302 (very poor) at the same time on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national bulletin.

However, the minimum temperature on Wednesday jumped to 27.5°C — the highest so far this year and two degrees above normal. The previous highest was 24.4°C, on Monday.

IMD said that surface winds of speed 10km/hour coursed through the city during the day, which was a marginal drop from 15km/hour on Tuesday. The wind direction was predominantly easterly, meaning moisture was coming towards the Capital and helping settle dust.

“Relative humidity has increased due to this, but the maximum has dropped, as there has been a slight cooling effect. The moisture and reduced wind speed may also have helped settle some dust. An increase in moisture or cloudiness, also leads to a rise in minimum temperature,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Srivastava said easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to continue over the next two days and the maximum is expected to hover around 39-40°C on Thursday and Friday, with chances of light rain in parts of Delhi over the weekend.

A western disturbance is also expected to impact Delhi from Friday to Sunday, with the possibility of a drizzle in some areas.

Easterly and south-easterly winds blow towards Delhi from the Bay of Bengal.

“Till Sunday, we should see good wind speed, going up to 35km/hour in the city,” he added. Delhi’s minimum is forecast to hover between 26 and 27°C till Sunday. It may dip to 25°C on Monday, IMD said.

Delhi’s air had turned “very poor” for the first time in nearly three months. This was Delhi’s sixth consecutive day, where the average AQI has been over 200, making it the worst spell of air quality in May since 2022.