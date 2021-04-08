IND USA
A site in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden where a fire broke out at a godown on Thursday.
delhi news

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, 15 fire tenders at spot

  • No casualties have been reported so far in the fire at the stationery godown on the third floor of a four-floor building near MTNL Office Damoder Park in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday, an official said, adding that at least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far in the fire at the stationery godown on the third floor of a four-floor building near MTNL Office Damoder Park, chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said.

More details are awaited.

delhi fire service
