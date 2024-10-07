Global body suspends membership of Delhi zoo over plight of African elephant

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) — an alliance of global zoo and aquarium associations — on Monday suspended the membership of the National Zoological Park, informally known as the Delhi zoo, over concerns about the poor condition in which the lone African elephant at the facility has been housed. African elephant Shankar at the Delhi Zoo. (HT Archive)

The association has now given the zoo six months’ time — till April 7, 2025 — to either relocate the male elephant, or to address all concerns related to his management and care, failing which the membership of the zoological park will be terminated.

In response, zoo officials said they will examine the WAZA communication thoroughly and appropriate action. The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) said it too has taken note of the matter.

The development comes months after zoo officials said that the elephant had come into “musth” —a state of aggression where increased reproductive hormones are released — and sought assistance to tranquillise it. HT on July 8 reported that the elephant, which has been named Shankar by zoo authorities, has been kept chained for large periods, which are “biting into” the animal’s legs, only adding to the animal’s aggression.

But Shankar was not always an aggressive elephant who had to be sedated and chained. In fact, as HT reported on July 12, visitors to the Delhi zoo since the turn of the millennium till as recently as 2020 recall the elephant as intelligent, energetic, responsive, even playful. Zookeepers who have spent time with him say he was among the most popular attractions in the zoo, simply because of how interactive he was with the public.

Shankar’s plight in Delhi zoo

A pair of African elephants arrived in India as a diplomatic gift by the Robert Mugabe-led Zimbabwe government in 1998. The male was named Shankar after the ninth President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, while the female was named Bombai after the wife of the Zimbabwe ambassador to India.

According to zoo officials, the two elephants shared an affectionate bond, but only three years after arriving in India, Bombai died in 2001 due to a condition called impaction colic. Since then, Shankar has been the only one of his species at the Delhi zoo — a long, lonely existence for a herbivore that is considered a highly social animal.

Shankar did have two Indian elephants as playmates at the zoo, but in 2014, it was decided in a Central Zoo Authority (CZA) meeting that the elephants needed to be kept separately, and their meetings became infrequent at best.

Then, in 2021, Shankar came into musth and attacked one of his Indian playmates, forcing zoo authorities to separate the elephants even more, practically ceasing all of Shankar’s social interactions.

By September 2023, Shankar was kept sedated and chained every time he came into musth and was not allowed to roam freely after he broke a section of the wall in his enclosure, injuring himself as well as a zookeeper. The incident led to concerns about his welfare by animal welfare activists, who demanded that the elephant either be released into a wildlife refuge, or to be sent back to Africa.

HT on July 8 this year reported that Shankar had come into musth once again, prompting the zoo administration to reach out to the Delhi forest and wildlife department, seeking assistance to tranquilise it.

The world takes notice

After receiving numerous complaints regarding Shankar’s health, a WAZA team visited the Delhi zoo on March 18 and visited the elephant’s enclosure. Raising concerns over the zoo authorities restraining the animal with chains, the association then wrote to the zoo in May, seeking appropriate action within 15 days so that a review could be conducted.

The Delhi zoo responded to the queries with additional details in May and July. However, WAZA did not find the efforts adequate, and following a meeting on Monday, suspended the Delhi zoo’s membership.

“As outlined in Article 9 of the WAZA bylaws, the Council may impose sanctions for non-compliance with the WAZA Code of Ethics. Non-compliance may result in suspension and potential expulsion from WAZA membership. Following a thorough review of this case, the WAZA Council has voted to immediately suspend the WAZA membership of the National Zoological Park New Delhi,” the association said in a letter.

WAZA also mentioned the further course of action for the zoo with three points. First, the letter said, the zoo must draw up a six-month action plan to relocate Shankar or address his health concerns, and the proposal should be shared with WAZA for review and approval. Second, if the zoo decides to relocate Shankar, it should begin preparing the elephant for the move to ensure a smooth transition

However, the final point in the communication warned that if the zoo does not have a plan approved by WAZA to relocate Shankar or address the concerns by April 7, 2025, the zoo’s membership will be terminated.

The letter explained that the current suspension imposed on Delhi zoo means that it will not be able to participate in the WAZA annual conference or committees. It will also not get printed copies of WAZA news and digital communications assets. The Delhi zoo will also not be able to self-nominate for WAZA travel grants and council elections. The letter adds that the Delhi zoo can appeal against the suspension within the next 60 days by November 5 and present its case.

Separately, WAZA also warned the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that its membership could be cancelled if it did not comply with the 2023 Animal Welfare Goals (AWG) by November 30. This would imply that the membership of all nine WAZA members in India would also be terminated.

The letter also requested an urgent meeting with CZA within the next 10 days to discuss how it could meet the goals.

Delhi zoo officials said they will take appropriate action in the matter.

“After examining the letter, action deemed proper will be taken and a compliance report will be sent. Meanwhile steps are being taken to pair the male African elephant from the prospecting African countries. Currently, Shankar is moving freely in his enclosure without a chain,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

MoEFCC said it has received a copy of the letter. “The communication is being reviewed, and all possible courses of action, including an appeal, are being considered. All necessary actions will be initiated for early reinstatement of the membership,” said a ministry official.

Regarding the warning issued to CZA, the ministry said its framework for animal welfare evaluation programmes is in the process of being aligned with standards agreed upon by WAZA. The peer review is in progress and CZA will comply by the deadline of November 30, MoEFCC said.