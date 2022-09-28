Govt wine shop burgled in west Delhi, thieves decamp with cash, CCTV cameras

Burglars broke into a government-run wine shop in west Delhi’s Khyala area and stole cash, along with CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR) system, police said.

A case has been filed but police are yet to make arrests, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the incident came to light on Monday, when the shopkeeper of the wine shop called up the control room to report the burglary. “The complainant stated that burglars broke the wall in the intervening night and left with cash ₹25-30 lakh. They also took away CCTV and DVR camera system with them,” Bansal said.

“During the investigation, CCTV cameras in the nearby areas were checked and their dump data is being scrutinised. Employees of the neighbouring shops would also be interrogated. Efforts are being made to nab the burglars,” Bansal said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation has begun.