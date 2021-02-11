Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over ₹4 crore
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over ₹4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm.
In the FIR, registered on Wednesday, Choudhary and others have been accused by the complainant of taking money from him citing various emergencies at different occasions between 2018 and 2020, but not returning the amount of over ₹4 crore.
Joint commissioner of police (economic offences wing) OP Mishra confirmed that Choudhary has been booked for cheating and misappropriation of funds along with other sections.
“The allegations are being probed from all possible angles. So far, no arrest has been made in the case,” Mishra said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid tales: Finding, sustaining house help is dream come true!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 9 and 11 examinations will be conducted in offline mode in CBSE schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over ₹4 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will share footage, evidence of tractor rally death with Navreet’s grandfather, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses north corp mayor of illegally occupying DUSIB land, he refutes allegation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earliest 30° C temperature in February in 15 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coolers, fans, shade: Protesters at borders prepare a summer plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Budget to go big on health, transport and infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC budget doubles LAD funds from ₹50 lakh to ₹1cr, hikes funds per ward for festivals to ₹1cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three more arrested in R-Day violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi invited to Jamia’s centenary convocation; AISA students to boycott event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 3 more held in connection with Republic Day violence at Burari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt seeks details of liquor vends in all assembly constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox