IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over 4 crore
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over 4 crore

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm.

In the FIR, registered on Wednesday, Choudhary and others have been accused by the complainant of taking money from him citing various emergencies at different occasions between 2018 and 2020, but not returning the amount of over 4 crore.

Joint commissioner of police (economic offences wing) OP Mishra confirmed that Choudhary has been booked for cheating and misappropriation of funds along with other sections.

“The allegations are being probed from all possible angles. So far, no arrest has been made in the case,” Mishra said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Denizens share how difficult and expensive it has been to find a house help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))
Denizens share how difficult and expensive it has been to find a house help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Covid tales: Finding, sustaining house help is dream come true!

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Amid the pandemic, salary demands of house helps has increased manifold. Denizens share their not-so-great experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.(HT photo)
The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.(HT photo)
delhi news

Class 9 and 11 examinations will be conducted in offline mode in CBSE schools

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Schools across the country were closed for several months since March last year as part of restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus disease crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over 4 crore

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Will share footage, evidence of tractor rally death with Navreet’s grandfather, police tell HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi high court that they have nothing to hide in the death of a 25-year-old farmer during the tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP accuses north corp mayor of illegally occupying DUSIB land, he refutes allegation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash of “illegally occupying” land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD records show that the mean maximum temperature for February is 23.9°C, and the mean minimum is 10.4°C.(PTI)
IMD records show that the mean maximum temperature for February is 23.9°C, and the mean minimum is 10.4°C.(PTI)
delhi news

Earliest 30° C temperature in February in 15 years

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
According to IMD data the maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday at the Safdarjung weather station, considered to be the official marker of the city, was 30.4°C, seven above the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer reading a newspaper during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
A farmer reading a newspaper during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Coolers, fans, shade: Protesters at borders prepare a summer plan

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Farmers unions at Ghazipur have also placed orders for water coolers, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and summer tents, protesters aware of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the ambitious Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain and other health departmental officials, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the ambitious Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain and other health departmental officials, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Budget to go big on health, transport and infra

By Sweta Goswami, Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:53 AM IST
They said government may hold the budget session of the Delhi assembly between March 12 and 20 which will the first after the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

SDMC budget doubles LAD funds from 50 lakh to 1cr, hikes funds per ward for festivals to 1cr

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its final budget presentation on Thursday doubled the councillors’ funds for Local Area Development (LAD), from 50 lakh per councillor per year to 1 crore per councillor per year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during the tractor rally against the new farm laws, near Akshardham in New Delhi on January 26. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Farmers during the tractor rally against the new farm laws, near Akshardham in New Delhi on January 26. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Three more arrested in R-Day violence case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The special investigation team set up to probe incidents during the clashes between the police and security personnel arrested Guru Prakash, 34, a resident of Old Mahavir Nagar and Gurjeet Singh, 34, and Rajendra Singh 41, of Bhalswa Dairy on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferencing in New Delhi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferencing in New Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

Modi invited to Jamia’s centenary convocation; AISA students to boycott event

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:33 AM IST
On February 8, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar had announced that the university had requested Modi to attend the centenary convocation ceremony “ and grace the occasion through virtual mode as the chief guest”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws during tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi: 3 more held in connection with Republic Day violence at Burari

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The three men -- Gurjeet Singh (34), Guru Prakash (34) and Rajendra Singh (41) -- were arrested following a raid on Wednesday evening, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the first expressway in India which will have a 12km long elevated corridor for protecting wildlife.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
This will be the first expressway in India which will have a 12km long elevated corridor for protecting wildlife.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

All you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun expressway

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:43 PM IST
In this year’s Budget, the Centre had allocated an amount of 1.18 lakh crore for the highways sector with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman adding that execution of flagship highways corridors, as well as projects, would speed up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing a press conference, AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged corruption in the construction of a hospital by the SDMC, a claim denied by the BJP, which rules the civic bodies(Twitter)
Addressing a press conference, AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged corruption in the construction of a hospital by the SDMC, a claim denied by the BJP, which rules the civic bodies(Twitter)
delhi news

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:33 PM IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the land at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg was not for building any political party office, but a school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi govt seeks details of liquor vends in all assembly constituencies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:30 PM IST
In a letter issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar directed all the licensees of private as well as government liquor shops to submit the details by Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP