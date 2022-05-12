Heroin worth ₹434 crore seized at Delhi airport, raids in Punjab and Haryana
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has seized 62kg of heroin worth ₹434 crore through a consignment that arrived at the air cargo complex of the India Gandhi International (IGI) airport.
A DRI official said the consignment was intercepted based on a tip-off, adding that the importer of the consignment was apprehended while some other suspects are currently being interrogated.
Officials said the consignment -- supposed to contain 330 trolley bags -- had just 126 trolley bags with heroin weighing 55kg concealed in the bags’ hollow metal tubes. DRI officials said another 7kg of heroin was recovered in follow-up operations in Punjab and Haryana.
“The initial cargo consignment with 55kg heroin, coming from Entebbe in Uganda, was seized on May 10. Teams carried out follow-up operations in Punjab and Haryana and 7kg of heroin and ₹50 lakh in cash was recovered during this follow-up process. The total value of this is ₹434 crore in the international market,” said a DRI official.
“In the last three months, multiple cases have also been booked, leading to seizure of more than 60kg heroin from air passengers,” a DRI official added.
Last year, over 3,300kg of heroin was seized by DRI. This year, the major heroin seized include 34kg from a container at ICD Tughlakabad, 201 kg from the Mundra port and 392 kg of thread laced with heroin at Pipavav port.
Ranas to perform maha aarti in Delhi on the day of Uddhav’s Mumbai rally
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday announced that they would hold maha aarti and chant Hanuman Chalisa at an old Hanuman temple in Delhi on May 14, the day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Mumbai. The MP said she was shocked to see the way the delegation of Shiv Sena enquired about her health at Lilavati Hospital.
Land short, alter compensatory plantation norms: DDA to state
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has again requested the Delhi government to revise its compensatory plantation norms—10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it is struggling to provide stakeholders with land for plantation in the Capital. In September 2020, the DDA had sent a similar request to the Delhi government, but to no avail.
Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats
The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.
Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when hArzu alias Noor Hasan (22)tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack. Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu's father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work.
Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India.
