IIT-Delhi to study how indigenous knowledge helps modern society

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Thursday launched a programme to create a knowledge pool using traditional Indian teachings in the backdrop of modern society. The programme was launched on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The programme, called Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), will create four platforms in the broad domains of public systems, education and pedagogy, technology, and health and well-being, IIT-Delhi officials said.

The programme has a five-year plan, which will begin with a round table meeting scheduled for mid-November, with officials saying that experts will be invited to talk about education and pedagogy.

The four domain platforms will function is still being outlined.

“The ideas, problems and solutions that the programme explores will eventually be made available as online content, books and academic papers,” Nomesh Bolia from the department of mechanical engineering, who is the principal member of the IKS project, said.

“In this age, we have seen a growing influence of technology, artificial intelligence or even a general decline of mental health. We want to explore knowledge that is gone, including Shastric components like Vedas and develop on that to see how it can help in our present life or future,” Bolia said.

PV Madhusdhan Rao, dean of alumni relations at IIT-Delhi, said, “IKS is an important area highlighted by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the project is a manifestation of our commitment to NEP and IKS. Many IIT Delhi alumni have also come forward to support IKS activities.”