In budget, Delhi likely to allocate funds for Tricolours across city
The Delhi government plans to hoist the Tricolour across the city and is preparing to allocate funds for it in the upcoming budget, senior government officials said on Saturday.
The flag will be very much like the one in Connaught Place, which is hoisted atop a 207-feet mast. The flag itself is 60 feet in width and 90 feet in length. “We plan to install such flags across the city. Funds will be allocated for that in the budget,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.
The budget session in the Delhi Assembly starts on Monday. HT has learnt that the economic survey and outcome budget 2020-21 is likely to be tabled on Monday, while the 2021-22 state budget — the seventh by the AAP in its three terms in power — will be tabled on Tuesday.
The theme of the upcoming budget of the Delhi government will be “patriotism” and there is likely to be allocation of funds for a series of events to he held across the city over a span of 75 weeks – starting next week – to celebrate 75 years of independence in India in August next year, said the government official.
In its first budget after coming to power in 2015 with a thumping majority in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government chose “Swaraj” (self-governance) as the theme of the 2015-16 budget. In that budget the government allocated a large amount of funds on welfare schemes such as subsidies on power and water bills. Similarly, the 2018-19 budget was branded as “green budget” because of the large number of allocations focused on the fight against air pollution in the Capital.
