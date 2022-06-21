Int’l yoga day: NDMC to hold sessions at 75 sites to mark 75 years of Independence
The urban local bodies and various government departments will be holding yoga sessions to mark the International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold sessions at 75 locations as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence) in New Delhi area, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will mark the day with a session at 7am at the Municipal Corporation Primary School in RK Puram, presided over by special officer Ashwani Kumar.
. “The mass yoga session will be organised from 7am to 7.45am at the Charkha Park museum in Connaught Place and lieutenant-governor VK Saxena will be the chief guest of the event,” NDMC spokesperson said.
Besides the session in Connaught Place, programmes will also be organised at 45 schools of the NDMC and 30 others locations such as Nehru Park, Lodhi Gardens and Talkatora Gardens as well as various government offices, Barat Ghar and working women’s hostels, the spokesperson added.
Over the past week, the council has held yoga sessions in various public gardens between as a buildup to the events on Tuesday. NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said instructions were issued to the departments concerned for arranging yoga mats, T-shirts, transportation, tentage, hoardings and banners, and security and sanitation. “NDMC is also seeking the participation of residents’ welfare associations, market traders associations and other local organisations” he said
The Union ministry of Ayush has announced “Yoga for Humanity” as the theme for the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, with the main events being held in Mysuru, Karnataka. “Several preparatory meetings have been held in the presence of joint secretary (Ayush), chairman, secretary and heads of the departments of NDMC. The education department will be coordinating the events at Navyug schools,” an NDMC official said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics