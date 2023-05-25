Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi’s Mandoli jail from Gujarat

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Thursday brought to Delhi from Gujarat and was shifted to Mandoli jail, officials said. Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by Gujarat ATS in drug smuggling case in April (File Photo)

Officials said that due to security and safety reasons he was moved to Mandoli jail instead of the Tihar jail, where he was initially supposed to be taken.

This comes in the wake of the alleged murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was stabbed to death inside the Tihar prison on May 2.

Bishnoi was brought from Gujarat jail in the wee hours on Thursday in connection with a case relating to the national investigation agency (NIA).

Sanjay Baniwal, director general (prisons), said Bishnoi reached Delhi by a domestic flight at 1.30 am on Thursday. “He has been brought on remand by the NIA, who will interrogate him.”

According to the officials of Gujarat Police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) unit of the state police got custody of Bishnoi in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs in April.

“The ATS wanted to question Bishnoi about his possible links in connection with the seizure of 40 kilograms of heroin worth more than ₹200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year,” a senior official told HT over the phone, asking not to be named.

Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala was arrested by the Punjab police last year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the special cell unit of Delhi police also arrested an alleged member of the Bishnoi-Gogi gang after a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover.

The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, had been absconding in a case of attempt to murder for the last three years after jumping interim bail.