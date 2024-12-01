Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has rejected a proposal by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to impose affiliation fees on government institutes affiliated to it, officials from the LG secretariat said on Saturday, adding that the decision was made to protect the interest of students since affiliation fee would ultimately be added to the total fee paid by them. LG rejects IP University’s proposal for affiliation fee

Officials explained that government colleges or institutions do not pay affiliation fee currently and if the proposal by GGSIPU was approved, it would lead to additional burden being passed on to the students.

“The amendment of Clause 5 of Statue 24 of the University, had it been implemented, would have required government colleges and institutions affiliated with GGSIPU to pay affiliation fees from the 2025-26 academic sessions. This would have inevitably led to increased financial burdens on these institutions, ultimately resulting in higher course fees for students. Expressing serious concerns over the potential implications of this decision, LG Saxena emphasized that such a move could disproportionately affect students from disadvantaged backgrounds who often rely on government institutions for affordable higher education,” an official from the LG secretariat said.

Meanwhile, LG ha also suggested that GGSIPU explores alternative methods to generate revenue to augment their budget.

As per the Statute 24, Clause 5, affiliation fee is charged from all the self-financed institutions whereas no processing fee or affiliation fee is being charged from the colleges or institutions established or fully funded by the central or state government.

The LG pointed out that government institutes already bear significant financial responsibilities, including application fees for provisional affiliation and continuation of affiliation, officials said. These fees vary based on the course and location of the institute.