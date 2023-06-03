Stalker attacks 19-yr-old, dies by suicide in Delhi

A 24-year-old man allegedly tried to slit the throat of his 19-year-old woman colleague before dying by suicide at their workplace in Sector 24, Rohini on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday, adding that the man later died by suicide, purportedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The man died by suicide purportedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sindhu said the woman worked at an exhibition stall design company which the man’s sister and brother-in-law ran. According to the police, the man was upset and angry with the woman because she spurned his proposals, was avoiding him, and had stopped talking to him.

Apart from the victim and the man, at least four other employees worked in the office.

The Begumpur police said they received a call regarding the incident at 3.15pm from one of the staffers.

“The man approached the woman in the office on Friday around 3pm and tried to convince her to be friends with him. However, she did not pay any heed which left him enraged. The man then brought a knife from the office kitchen, attacked the woman, and tried to slit her throat. Hearing her screams, the other employees rushed to her rescue,” said DCP Sindhu.

A police team reached the spot in Rohini Sector 24 and learnt that the injured woman was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini for treatment by the office staffers.

“When the other employees were busy shifting the injured woman to the hospital, the man locked himself in a room and hanged himself. His body was shifted to hospital and will be handed over to the family after postmortem. Further action is being taken,” said DCP Sindhu.

Police said that while the woman is a resident of Rithala, the man lived in Sector 25 JJ Colony in Rohini.

HT could not independently ascertain if the woman’s condition was stable.

The incident comes to light days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly brutally murdered by a 20-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Diary after stalking her for three days because he was enraged after being insulted by her.

